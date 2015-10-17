Victoria's Secret model reveals a surprising morning routine that keeps her in shape

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Lindsay Ellingson walks the runway at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Ever wonder how a Victoria’s Secret model stays fit?

Lindsay Ellingson told The Cut about some of her food and fitness staples — and she even dispensed some advice.

For starters, Ellingson doesn’t kick off her day with coffee. Instead, she drinks warm water.

“I had a consultation with the Ayurveda specialist who told me that I should drink warm, filtered water in the morning. He said your body absorbs the warm water better than cold and that it’s really soothing to your stomach. I actually find that I don’t need caffeine like coffee or tea,” she said to The Cut. “If I’m well-rested and have my breakfast, that gives me energy for my day. But sometimes, around 4 p.m., I’ll get an iced brew coffee from Intelligentsia.”

She said she often makes a “smoothie with almond butter, strawberries in almond milk.” Other breakfast staples include “seven grain toast with avocado, seas salt, and cumin.” She also praised a superfood cereal called Vigilant Eats.

On the day of her interview, she said she ate an egg white scramble with avocado and mushroom. She listed off some of her favourite meals to make to The Cut: brown-rice pasta with turkey sausage, broccoli, and marinara sauce, a salmon, sweet po ato, and kale salad. She also said she loves drinking juices from Juice Press, a popular juice chain in New York.

She revealed to The Cut that she “[stays] away from anything deep-fried or that has a lot of preservatives. But it’s hard.” She admitted she loves French fries — but she’s not alone in loving fried food; plenty of Victoria’s Secret models eat junk food!

Perfect fall evening at one of my fav spots in the city, @frankies.pm #restaurant good times and great food with @seanclayton15 and @ak816 ?#nycnights #nycdining Ein von Lindsay Ellingson (@lindsellingson) gepostetes Foto am 28. Sep 2015 um 20:19 Uhr



For fitness, she said it’s yoga three times a week — except she told The Cut she steps it up for big events, like when she walked for the iconic Victoria’s Secret fashion show. She said taking classes at the dance-inspired Ballet Beautiful”had [her] best shape of [her] life.” Then, she told The Cut, she works out four to five times a week.

Ellingson used to be a dancer, she explained to The Cut, and she said that “modelling was a natural transition except it was less about wellness.” Now, she explained, she’s healthier.

Ein von Lindsay Ellingson (@lindsellingson) gepostetes Foto am 26. Aug 2015 um 10:49 Uhr

She advised others to “find a workout that is convenient and that you like. It makes it easy when you like it.”

If only it was that easy for the rest of us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.