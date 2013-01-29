Victoria's Secret Has A Model-Casting Tactic That Sells Tons Of Underwear

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret sells so much underwear that it’s the envy of the retail world. And key to its success are its models, which fuel the retailer’s famous fashion show and usually become celebrities in their own right.



While a casting director famously said that only a few women in the world would be suited to model for Victoria’s Secret, a recent story reveals the role merchants play in selecting the women.

Victoria’s Secret executives rely on one specific quality to sell underwear, Richard Habberley at DNA Model Management told Women’s Wear Daily.

“The merchants drive the decisions on the Angels. They [Victoria’s Secret] try the girls out, and certain girls sell product. They’re women that appeal to other women. And they’re special because they never appear in men’s magazines. Once you start to do that, they become threatening [to potential female customers],” said Habberley.

In other words, it’s imperative that Victoria’s Secret customers like the models it features.

It also sheds insight into why the retailer famously rejected Kate Upton. Her constant sexy pictorials and commercials are threatening to other women and would turn off potential customers.

Meanwhile, the top Victoria’s Secret Angels are wives and mothers who are often photographed with their families.

Being a Victoria’s Secret Angel also pays off for the models. Six of the top 10 highest-paid models have worked for the retailer.

“Becoming an Angel significantly increases a model’s earning potential due to their visibility around the world,” Habberly told WWD. “It changes the girls’ careers completely.”

