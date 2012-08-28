Suit: Victoria's Secret Puts Images Of Fancy Lingerie On Packages But Sells Knockoffs

An image from the lawsuit, courtesy of Huffington Post

Photo: Huffington Post

Victoria’s Secret is selling shoddy lingerie in packages adorned with pictures of high-end goods, a new lawsuit claims.Zephyrs, which used to sell lingerie to Victoria’s Secret, claims the chain still uses images of its top-knotch lingerie in packaging and displays even though the two companies cut ties, the Huffington Post reported Monday.



Victoria’s Secret now works with a Canadian supplier that makes the cheap, poor quality lingerie inside those packages, Zephyrs claims.

Zephyrs wants $15 million and a “corrective advertising” campaign to let consumers know the luxury lingerie company doesn’t make the cheaper goods, HuffPo reports.

DON’T MISS: Fitness Guru’s Partner Says His Sex Addiction Killed Their Business >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.