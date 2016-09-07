Victoria's Secret is advertising its lingerie in a new way -- and some customers are furious

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret spreads have always been racy. But the brand’s recent ads have many scratching their heads.

While revealing lingerie is nothing new for Victoria’s Secret, some recent posts on the brand’s Facebook page show models wearing lingerie out and about as clothing.

In one photo, a model is shown wearing a lingerie slip as a dress outside in the city. She has a purse slung over her shoulder and a warm sweater draped over her arms:



“You’re off your rocker Victoria’s Secret,” a commenter wrote in response to the photo above. “Bring back real clothes if you want your product to be seen in public. Otherwise, lingerie is meant for under your clothes or in the bedroom.”

Victoria’s Secret cut down much of its apparel selection in 2014. This year, the company restructured and then cut its swimwear line. The company said in a first quarter earnings call that it would be overhauling its iconic catalogue, too.

“This get up is not appropriate for public wear,”another commenter wrote. “Stop it, Victoria’s Secret. I love your brand, but your advertising is ridiculous!”

“Unless you are a model or celebrity, who exactly is going to wear these as ‘clothes’? It’s lingerie. It goes under clothes,” another wrote.

“Maybe if you still sold real clothes and dresses you wouldn’t have to convince people to wear your stuff outside,” another wrote.

Another photo has yielded similar responses:



“No thanks Victoria’s Secret,” a commenter wrote. “I’ll buy… you know, actual clothes when I want to go out in public. This must be a man’s idea in your leadership team. What’s next, walking around in our panties?”

“I love Victoria’s Secret, but this isn’t appropriate to wear on the street,” another disapproved.

One put it succinctly: “‘How to get fired’ by Victoria Secret.”

But not everyone is taking Victoria’s Secret’s photos so literally.

“You don’t actually wear it outside like in the picture people,” one commenter wrote. “You show off the back or the sides but not the front. Don’t take it too literally!”

We reached out to see if Victoria’s Secret had anything to say about the backlash. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

