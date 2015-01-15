Victoria's Secret Is Getting 100,000 New Instagram Followers Every Single Day

Victoria’s Secret has their social media game figured out; lately the brand has been acquiring around 100,000 new followers per day on Instagram.

The New York Post reports “the lingerie giant’s total number of followers increased from 8.8 million to 9.5 million in a matter of days, after a series of sizzling swimsuit snaps were posted to the brand’s Instagram page.”

Here are some of the photos from the Victoria’s Secret Instagram page.

