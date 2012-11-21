The Largest Victoria's Secret On The Planet Is Open For Business

Victoria’s Secret recently opened its largest store in the world — just in time for the ever-important holiday rush.



The lingerie retailer began expanding and revamping its Herald Square flagship store in Manhattan earlier this year. Now, it’s bigger and chock full of Swarovski crystals, Italian marble and video screens.

Victoria’s Secret has already brought in all its biggest stars to tout the store, which looks like it’s going to be an important centrepiece for the brand.

Angels Adriana Lima, Miranda Kerr, Lily Aldridge and Candice Swanepoel were recently at the newly renovated three-floor flagship store to kick off the holiday season. Alessandra Ambrosio was also there for a previous launch event.

Take a look at the store:

Photo: Victoria’s Secret

Photo: Victoria’s Secret

Photo: Victoria’s Secret

Photo: Victoria’s Secret

Photo: Victoria’s Secret

Photo: PRNewsFoto / Victoria’s Secret

Photo: Victoria’s Secret

