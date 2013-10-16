Victoria's Secret Is Making A Huge Announcement Tomorrow -- Here's What It Could Be

Victoria’s Secret will share some big news tomorrow.

The company just posted this tweet:

The news probably pertains to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will take place next month.

Here are some possibilities for what Victoria’s Secret will announce.

1. Fashion Show theme. Last year’s event had a circus theme complete with acrobats, a sword-swallower and a man on stilts.

2. Entertainment. Past fashion show performers have included Kanye West, Maroon 5, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Rihanna. It was rumoured that One Direction would perform this year, but the band denied it. The line-up for the show is always A-list and buzzy.

3. The Fantasy Bra. The gem-encrusted bra has become one of the most famous aspects of the show. Last year, Alessandra Ambrosio modelled the million-dollar garment. Some of the fantasy bras have cost over $US2 million.

The brand has already announced that models Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Candice Swanepoel, Lindsay Ellingson, Karlie Kloss, Doutzen Kroes, and Behati Prinsloo will walk in the show.

