Outrageous photos from this year's Victoria's Secret fashion show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taped in New York on Tuesday, and the multimillion-dollar production was as outrageous as ever.

After months of arduous training, top models Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel were all featured in the show, and Gigi Hadid and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner made their runway debuts. Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, and Ellie Goulding performed.

The models are imperative — they will help Victoria’s Secret make billions of dollars in sales.

The show airs Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Behati Prinsloo showed off an outrageous costume. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images She also spread the love. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Runway icon -- and Angel -- Candice Swanepoel appeared. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Gigi Hadid made her Victoria's Secret runway debut. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Unsurprisingly, Adriana Lima stunned in a skin-toned ensemble. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Candice Swanepoel showed off her wings. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Ellie Goulding supplied some entertainment for the evening. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images So did Selena Gomez. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Maud Welzen strutted the runway to the soundtrack of Selena Gomez's tunes. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images The Weeknd performed, too. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Devon Windsor helped celebrate PINK, Victoria's Secret's younger sister brand. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Gigi Hadid showed off her firewoman tendencies in the PINK section of the show. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Josephine Skriver strutted her stuff, police-woman style, for the PINK section. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Bridget Malcom exuded confidence. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Jasmine Tookes dazzled. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images All eyes were on Kendall Jenner as she made her runway debut. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Victoria's Secret youngest model, Taylor Hill (she's just 19!), showed off her American spirit. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Joan Smalls was there, too. The Victoria's Secret models are tasked with the feat of luring in tremendous sales each year -- and they succeed at doing so. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Elsa Hosk made it to Angel status this year. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio is a runway veteran. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ming Xi strutted the runway. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Kate Grigorieva did, too. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Elsa Hosk was (partially) prepared for the cold weather. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Sharam Diniz also showed off (not very warm) winter gear. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Model Sharam Diniz at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Constance Jablonski walked the runway. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Flavia Lucini stunned. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Don't forget Sara Sampaio, one of the Angels. Getty Images Jasmine Tookes is also an Angel. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Monika Jagaciak is also in the prestigious group of women. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Pauline Hoarau got to walk on the iconic runway. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Vita Sidorkina was a part of the big night. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Most of the highest paid models in the industry have strutted the Victoria's Secret runway at some point in their careers, according to Forbes -- which is good news for Angel Lais Ribeiro. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Source: Forbes Lily Aldridge was responsible for wearing the $2 million Fantasy Bra (not pictured) this year. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Source: Business Insider Leomie Anderson rocked the runway. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Josephine Skriver dazzled in this eclectic ensemble. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Stella Maxwell showed off her (butterfly) Angel wings. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images ...and now it's time to eat pizza! (Seriously -- there's a private pizza party after the show.) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Source: Business Insider

