The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Airs Tuesday Night -- Here Are 5 Things To Look Out For

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion show airs Tuesday, December 10th.

The spectacle features dozens of the world’s most beautiful models, including Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, and Adriana Lima.

Here are five things you’ll see during the show, which airs at 10 p.m. on CBS.

The $US10 million Fantasy Bra. Candice Swanepoel will model the bra, which features a stunning ruby.

Taylor Swift’s performance. The country favourite performed two songs at the taping of the show last month.

Karlie Kloss’ crazy psychedelic wings.

The Rutgers marching band, which opened the British-themed segment of the show.

Up-and-coming models like Cara Delevingne. The fashion favourite was prominently featured in this year’s show.

