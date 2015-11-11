Behind the scenes at this year's Victoria's Secret fashion show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show films today.
The iconic show is a major career milestone for these models.
In fact, 10 out of the 11 highest-paid models in the world either walked the Victoria’s Secret runway at one point or still model for the lingerie retailer, according to Forbes.
Take a look backstage as they get ready for what is sure to be an outrageous show.
Candice Swanepoel had her fitting a week ago, and she gave her fans a preview of one of her stunning looks.
Kendall Jenner checked her phone backstage. (Victoria's Secret models are apparently just like us, and they can't get away from their phones.)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
She also took a selfie. After all, isn't being backstage at the Victoria's Secret fashion show worthy of multiple selfies?
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Runway veteran Alessandra Ambrosio is definitely a pro when it comes to sitting in the makeup chair.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
