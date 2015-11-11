Behind the scenes at this year's Victoria's Secret fashion show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show films today.

The iconic show is a major career milestone for these models.

In fact, 10 out of the 11 highest-paid models in the world either walked the Victoria’s Secret runway at one point or still model for the lingerie retailer, according to Forbes.

Take a look backstage as they get ready for what is sure to be an outrageous show.

Welcome to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show! Kendall Jenner and Behati Prinsloo did, too. Josephine Skriver and Gigi Hadid snapped a photo at the rehearsal, too. Candice Swanepoel had her fitting a week ago, and she gave her fans a preview of one of her stunning looks. OK, now it's time to get ready! Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Check out the madness backstage! Taylor Hill got her hair done. Sara Sampaio is getting ready, too -- but she made time to shoot a funny Snapchat video. Vita Sidorkina Snapchatted this photo, and Love Angel VS caught it. Daniele Braga is obviously psyched for the big day. Makeup artist Renato Oliveira snapped this photo with Maria Borges. Kendall Jenner checked her phone backstage. (Victoria's Secret models are apparently just like us, and they can't get away from their phones.) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images But she looked away while her eye shadow was applied. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Gigi Hadid was also caught playing with her phone. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Flavia Lucini hung out backstage. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Lily Aldridge will be wearing the $2 million Fantasy Bra -- maybe that's what she's smiling about. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Source: Business Insider She also took a selfie. After all, isn't being backstage at the Victoria's Secret fashion show worthy of multiple selfies? Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Megan Puleri got ready for the big show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Lily Aldridge and Kendall Jenner posed for a photo. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Behati Prinsloo and Lily Alridge hung out backstage. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images There's no room for silly antics on stage, so the girls have to get them out backstage. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Behati Prinsloo knows all about mugging for the camera. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Prinsloo snapped a photo of fellow Angel Candice Swanepoel. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Magdalena Frackowiak took an irreverent selfie. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images And then she took a photo of...the photographer? Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Runway vet Joan Smalls took a requisite backstage selfie. Cindy Bruna kicked back backstage. Behati Prinsloo got all glammed up. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Runway veteran Alessandra Ambrosio is definitely a pro when it comes to sitting in the makeup chair. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Sara Sampaio smiled for the camera -- perhaps in preparation for the big show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Sarah Potempa did Ming Xi's hair. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Adriana Lima is a Victoria's Secret veteran. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Lais Ribeiro was added to the roster of Angels this year. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images And don't forget about the Pink girls -- including Rachel Hilbert and Devon Windsor. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Behati Prinsloo seems ready to go! Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

