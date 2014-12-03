Go Backstage At This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Ashley Lutz
Victoria's secret angels fashion show 2014Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taped in London today.

Before the big show, models such as Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Karlie Kloss prepared to strut the runways.

The show airs December 9 at 10pm EST on CBS.

The 47 models featured in the show made a variety of appearances around London yesterday.

Today, the models were focused on getting ready. Here's model Romee Strijd.

Brazlian model Sara Sampaio waits for her finishing touches.

Here's veteran Adriana Lima backstage. Today is her 14th time walking in the show.

Here's Lima posing with this year's Fantasy Bra, which she will wear.

Hundreds of beauty professionals work to get the models camera-ready.

The show is thought to drive annual sales of $6.6 billion at the retailer.

Model Lily Aldridge is one of the brand's select few 'Angels,' the models who are seen as being the most crucial to the brand.

Brazlian model Izabel Goulart spent weeks posting her workouts to Instagram before the show.

You've gone backstage at the fashion show...

Now check out outrageous pictures from last year's production >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.