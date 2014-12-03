Go Backstage At This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taped in London today.
Before the big show, models such as Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Karlie Kloss prepared to strut the runways.
The show airs December 9 at 10pm EST on CBS.
Model Lily Aldridge is one of the brand's select few 'Angels,' the models who are seen as being the most crucial to the brand.
