Behind The Scenes Of The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret tapes its annual fashion show in New York City today.

We’ll be there to see Angels Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Adriana Lima walk the runway. Taylor Swift will also perform.

For now, backstage photos are starting to come out via social media.

Here are some models posing in robes:

Costumes are displayed:

Adriana Lima gets her make-up done:

Last year, it was rumoured Victoria’s Secret spent $US75,000 on hair extensions for Karlie Kloss. Looks like she’ll keep her short hair this time:

Cara Delevingne will walk in this year’s show, despite rumours she’d be skipping out:

Here’s the Fantasy Bra, which Candice Swanepoel will model in the show:

Doutzen Krous curls her hair backstage:

Alessandra Ambrosio takes a minute to sit down:

Here’s the stage:

Lindsay Ellingson gets ready:

And our ticket for the fashion show this afternoon:

