Behind The Scenes Of The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Ashley Lutz

Victoria’s Secret tapes its annual fashion show in New York City today.

We’ll be there to see Angels Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Adriana Lima walk the runway. Taylor Swift will also perform.

For now, backstage photos are starting to come out via social media.

Here are some models posing in robes:

Victoria's secret models Twitter

Costumes are displayed:

Victoria's secret twitter costumesVictoria’s Secret Twitter page

Adriana Lima gets her make-up done:

Adriana lima make-up victoria's secretVictoria’s Secret

Last year, it was rumoured Victoria’s Secret spent $US75,000 on hair extensions for Karlie Kloss. Looks like she’ll keep her short hair this time:

Karlie kloss victoria's secret twitterTwitter

Cara Delevingne will walk in this year’s show, despite rumours she’d be skipping out:

Cara delevingne victoria's secret fashion show twitter @Carafact on Twitter

Here’s the Fantasy Bra, which Candice Swanepoel will model in the show:

Victoria's secret fantasy bra@models on Twitter

Doutzen Krous curls her hair backstage:

Doutzen krous@xteamhailee on Twitter

Alessandra Ambrosio takes a minute to sit down:

Alessandra ambrosio@StyleList on Twitter

Here’s the stage:

Victoria's secret fashion show @TswiftLA on Twitter

Lindsay Ellingson gets ready:

Lindsay ellingson twitter victoria's secret@VictoriasSecret on Twitter

And our ticket for the fashion show this afternoon:

Screen Shot 2013 11 13 at 11.37.36 AMAshley Lutz/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.