Photos from this year's outrageous Victoria's Secret fashion show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesLily Aldridge wore this year’s Fantasy Bra.
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs tonight at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.
The show taped in New York last month, and we have the photos. The multimillion-dollar production was as outrageous as ever.
After months of arduous training, top models Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel were all featured in the show, and Gigi Hadid and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner made their runway debuts. Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, and Ellie Goulding performed.
The models are imperative — they will help Victoria’s Secret make billions of dollars in sales.
Joan Smalls was there, too. The Victoria's Secret models are leaned on to lure in tremendous sales each year -- and they succeed at doing so.
Most of the highest-paid models in the industry have strutted the Victoria's Secret runway at some point in their careers, according to Forbes -- which is good news for Angel Lais Ribeiro.
