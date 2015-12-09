Photos from this year's outrageous Victoria's Secret fashion show

Mallory Schlossberg
Lily Aldridge 2015 Victoria's SecretDimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesLily Aldridge wore this year’s Fantasy Bra.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs tonight at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

The show taped in New York last month, and we have the photos. The multimillion-dollar production was as outrageous as ever.

After months of arduous training, top models Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel were all featured in the show, and Gigi Hadid and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner made their runway debuts. Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, and Ellie Goulding performed.

The models are imperative — they will help Victoria’s Secret make billions of dollars in sales.

Behati Prinsloo showed off an outrageous costume.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She also spread the love.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Runway icon -- and Victoria's Secret Angel -- Candice Swanepoel appeared.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid made her Victoria's Secret runway debut.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Adriana Lima stunned in a skin-toned ensemble.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel showed off her wings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding supplied some entertainment for the evening.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

So did Selena Gomez.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Maud Welzen strutted the runway to the soundtrack of Selena Gomez's tunes.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Weeknd performed, too.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Devon Windsor helped celebrate Pink, the younger sister brand of Victoria's Secret.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid showed off her firewoman tendencies in the Pink section of the show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Josephine Skriver strutted her stuff, policewoman style, for the Pink section.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bridget Malcolm exuded confidence.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes dazzled.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

All eyes were on Kendall Jenner as she made her runway debut.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The youngest Victoria's Secret model, Taylor Hill (she's just 19!), showed off her American spirit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Joan Smalls was there, too. The Victoria's Secret models are leaned on to lure in tremendous sales each year -- and they succeed at doing so.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk made it to Angel status this year.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio is a runway veteran.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ming Xi strutted the runway.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kate Grigorieva did, too.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk was (partially) prepared for the cold weather.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sharam Diniz also showed off (not very warm) winter gear.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Constance Jablonski walked the runway.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Flavia Lucini stunned.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Don't forget Sara Sampaio, one of the Angels.

Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes is also an Angel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Barbara Fialho is also in the prestigious group of women.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pauline Hoarau got to walk on the iconic runway.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Vita Sidorkina was a part of the big night.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Most of the highest-paid models in the industry have strutted the Victoria's Secret runway at some point in their careers, according to Forbes -- which is good news for Angel Lais Ribeiro.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge was responsible for wearing the $2 million Fantasy Bra (not pictured) this year.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Leomie Anderson rocked the runway.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Josephine Skriver dazzled in this eclectic ensemble.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell showed off her (butterfly) Angel wings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

...and now it's time to eat pizza! (Seriously -- there's a private pizza party after the show.)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

