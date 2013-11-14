51 Photos From The 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's secret 2013Daniel Goodman for Business Insider

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taped today, and
the showwas more entertaining than ever.

The show started with a British theme and ended in a flurry of snow. Taylor Swift and Fall Out Boy performed.

Despite the huge production, the focus was on the gorgeous models who walked the runway.

Candice Swanepoel sizzled in red, while Karlie Kloss rocked her controversial haircut.

Other favourites like Erin Heatherton, Doutzen Kroes and Lily Aldridge also walked.

The show airs on CBS December 10.

Photography by Daniel Goodman.

The show takes place at the Armory on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan.

The show is known for its outrageous sets and special effects.

This year's edition began with a marching band dressed as British guards.

Fall Out Boy performed.

Taylor Swift also took the stage.

But the models were the real attraction.

The brand has famously said that only a few women in the world are suited for the job as a Victoria's Secret Model.

This model wears an outfit for the 'Midnight In Paris' segment:

Popular model Joan Smalls appeared in the show.

So did favourite Alessandra Ambrosio.

The show features dozens of models in a 25-minute time span.

This outfit from the 'Birds of Paradise' segment was artistic.

And, of course, there were wings.

Wings are considered a status symbol for the models.

These wings are incredibly intricate.

The 'Midnight In Paris' segment had a dark and sultry feel.

This model had an unconventional Flower Child wig and costume.

Other scenes, like 'Snow Angels' were more ethereal.

Here's the gorgeous Doutzen Kroes.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is timed around the holiday season.

Fans were overjoyed when Taylor Swift took the stage in a sparkly gown.

She sang in front of this cool set with trees.

Adriana Lima's red bird costume was crazy.

Doutzen Kroes blows a signature kiss to the audience.

Models enter for the Pink show.

The segment for Pink, Victoria's Secret's teen line, had whimsical decorations.

These models were also more covered-up because they are appealing to a younger audience.

This model had a light-up accessory.

This model had a huge smiley face in place of wings.

Pink also includes apparel and accessories, which the models wore in the show.

Smiley faces were a common theme in the Pink show.

Many of the costumes lit up.

Neon Jungle performed for the Pink segment.

Some of the costumes were more simplistic, like this one from the Shipwreck segment.

Alessandra Ambrosio models a blue costume.

A Great New World performed.

The models come from all over the world.

Namibian model Behati Prinsloo had a more prominent role this year.

South African model Candice Swanepoel stole the show.

Here's an elaborate Parisian set.

These were some of the most interesting wings in the show.

This model blows a kiss in her pink and purple wings.

Karlie Kloss rocked a psychedelic outfit and a daring short haircut.

The wings and set are eye-catching.

This model wears a fun Parisian hat.

This costume resembles a peacock.

Erin Heatherton's cape was one of the coolest costumes in the show.

At the end of the show, the models gather onstage and celebrate.

They danced as a flurry of fake snow fell on the audience.

The show is the only primetime special dedicated to a single brand.

The models exit the stage until next year.

