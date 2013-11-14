51 Photos From The 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taped today, and

the showwas more entertaining than ever.

The show started with a British theme and ended in a flurry of snow. Taylor Swift and Fall Out Boy performed.

Despite the huge production, the focus was on the gorgeous models who walked the runway.

Candice Swanepoel sizzled in red, while Karlie Kloss rocked her controversial haircut.

Other favourites like Erin Heatherton, Doutzen Kroes and Lily Aldridge also walked.

The show airs on CBS December 10.

Photography by Daniel Goodman.

