Victoria's Secret trainer and nutritionist reveal their diet and exercise tips

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show airs tonight, and the women worked arduously to get into peak shape for the show.

One place that’s responsible for that? ModelFit.

ModelFit, founded by Justin Gelband and holistic nutritionist Vanessa Packer, is known for its famous clientele, although Packer won’t divulge specifics about who her clients are. Still, it’s widely known that many women who have strutted the Victoria’s Secret runway have paid visits to these gurus in their chic downtown Manhattan studio. Both Shanina Shaik and Jacquelyn Jablonski told The Coveteur they work out with Gelband and train at ModelFit. Karlie Kloss has posted photos of herself working out at the boutique studio.

And its name alone sells a promise: that clients will get fit like a model (for $40 a class).

However, Gelband told The Cut last year that, “It’s not about that. Don’t ask to look like a celebrity. Look like you. If you need someone as inspiration, fine. But just be the best you can be, don’t worry about everyone else.”

Packer give Business Insider some tips on diet and exercise for how us non-models can be our best selves. Incidentally, many of these tips are actually strategies that she and Gelband use when they’re prepping the Victoria’s Secret models for their big show — proving that sometimes, models are just like us: human, and trying to be healthy.

Don’t juice

“We’re not proponents of juicing, just juicing, but we do incorporate a juice into your daily experiences … having those green juices everyday in the morning after working out,” Packer said.

Eat breakfast

“Oatmeal is something we often recommend to the girls [the Victoria’s Secret models],” Packer said.

Skip this ingredient if you can

“Sugar, obviously, we try to limit,” she said. “It’s crunch time [before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show], so you’re trying to eat the cleanest you can.”

Packer also doesn’t advise people to eat fast food, and suggests that peple learn to cook instead (although she’s eating at a restaurant can be “really fantastic.”) “It would be great if people could get more comfortable cooking for themselves not just eating out and eating quick,” she said.

You don’t have to eliminate carbs

“The no-carb rule isn’t totally true. “Some people digest carbs really easily others don’t,” she said. “I mean some people are like that [they can’t digest carbs].”

But Packer does not support restricting food unnecessarily. “I believe in balance. I believe in listening to your body and what your body wants. Being less restrictive, being understanding what your needs are and what you want, and what you’re craving, and not just, you know, eating for the sake of eating.”

Switch up your workouts

“Leading up to the show in particular, [the models] will do a mix — either they will start their week off with more cardio and then get into more of toning…then stretching.”

“Cardio isn’t an everyday thing,” she said. “We don’t promote the same thing everyday. It’s really doing different stuff, you know, doing cardio one day, then doing yoga or stretching the next.”

“It’s never good do to the same thing every day, you really do want to switch it up because that’s how your body changes. It needs to be challenged. [That] doesn’t mean challenged like, just being pushed to your brink, it means switching up your workout and challenging different muscle groups.”

Take time to rest

“There’s a lot of pressure associated with it [the fashion show] the girls work very, very hard — they eat well, they try to get sleep, you know, it’s a lot of pressure. One thing we always try to incorporate is rest as well as pushing yourself.”

Ultimately, “you need to rest because being your best can be quite exhausting.”

