Victoria's Secret Christmas Ad Shows The Models Are Horrible At Singing

The Victoria’s Secret Christmas commercial is pretty much what you think it’s going to be — the angels pretend to decorate a tree while dressed in red and white lingerie. The twist this year is that the company has them singing “Deck the Halls …,” and it turns out none of them can get the lines right or even sing in tune.



It’s already been seen by 4 million people, making it a noteworthy viral hit. It’s currently the third most shared ad on Unruly Media’s viral ads chart. (It’s also safe for work in a VS way):

