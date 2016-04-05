These before-and-after photos show how Victoria's Secret turned lingerie into a $6 billion business.

Victoria’s Secret has figured out how to turn lingerie into a $6 billion business.
A huge reason for the company’s success is its very successful marketing strategy. It’s known for being the beacon of all things sexy.
But sexiness was depicted differently when Victoria’s Secret was born in 1977 when it was founded by Roy Raymond.
Here’s how the brand has changed — in photos.
'Raymond imagined a Victorian boudoir, replete with dark wood, oriental rugs, and silk drapery. He chose the name 'Victoria' to evoke the propriety and respectability associated with the Victorian era; outwardly refined, Victoria's 'secrets' were hidden beneath. In 1977, with $80,000 of savings and loans from family, Raymond and his wife leased a space in a small shopping mall in Palo Alto, Calif., and Victoria's Secret was born,' Naomi Barr wrote on Slate.
The overtly provocative nature of Raymond's Victoria's Secret was slightly altered when Les Wexner took the helm of the brand -- but make no mistake, lingerie still abounded.
Now: Victoria's Secret works on balancing total sexiness with being relatable. In fact, this photo appears to be less Photoshopped than other recent photos.
Moreover, the company is very particular with who it chooses to cast as Angels; they need to not be threatening to women.
Now: This photo actually came under fire for being too sexy. People said it catered to men, rather than women -- the group that actually purchases the apparel at Victoria's Secret.
Now: The company is famous for its T-shirt bra, but the retailer frequently shows off lacier undergarments in its imagery. Still, not every photo shows a nearly-naked woman.
Now: Last year, a similarly styled photo came under fire. The company later ditched the ad after angry consumers spoke out.
Now: The models are occasionally covered up -- but note the bare leg in this image. There's usually a level of flirtatiousness in the photos.
Then: Victoria's Secret has always walked a fine line of sexiness -- sure, it titillates men, but it still has to get women to purchase lingerie.
