Meet The 7 Victoria's Secret Models Who Help Sell $6.6 Billion Worth Of Lingerie

Victoria’s Secret will film its annual fashion show in London tomorrow.

The glitzy event is credited with driving Victoria’s Secret’s $US6.6 billion in annual sales. The show will air Tuesday, December 9 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

While the show will feature 47 girls, a select few Angels are promoted more than others.

The lingerie giant is notoriously meticulous about who it chooses as Angels: top models like Miranda Kerr and Erin Heatherton were booted in the past for allegedly not selling enough lingerie.

Meanwhile, the brand declined to cast bombshell Kate Upton because executives didn’t believe she would appeal to female customers.

Here are the seven current Angels who boost sales for Victoria’s Secret.

Lily Aldridge

Aldridge, 29, got her start modelling for Abercrombie & Fitch. She’s walked in the Victoria’s Secret show for 5 years.

The pretty brunette is married to Kings Of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, and the couple has two children.

Candice Swanepoel

The 25-year-old South African model has received top billing for the past two shows, and wore the Fantasy Bra last year.

Many fans believe she is the future of the brand.

Behati Prinsloo

Prinsloo, 25, has a quirky look and image that helped her gain a cult following. She’s walked in the show since 2007.

Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Ambrosio is a Brazilian model who will wear a jewel-encrusted Fantasy Bra at the show this year. The 33-year-old veteran joined the brand in 2004.

She has two children with businessman Jamie Mazur.

Adriana Lima

Brazilian model Lima, 33, will also wear a Fantasy Bra in the show this year. She’s been with the company since 1999.

In 2014, Lima was ranked as the world’s second best-paid model, behind only Gisele Bundchen, with $US8 million in earnings.

She has two children with her estranged husband, Serbian NBA player Marko Jarić.

Doutzen Kroes

Kroes, 29, is a Dutch model who has been an Angel since 2008. She’s also shot campaigns for L’Oreal and Tiffany & Co.

She’s married to Dutch DJ Sunnery James. Her second child, a daughter, was born in June.

Karlie Kloss

Kloss is a 22-year-old relative newcomer to the brand. She is best friends with featured performer Taylor Swift, and has expressed an interest in going to Harvard one day.

The former ballerina is dating tech investor Joshua Kushner.

