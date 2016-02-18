Everything a Victoria's Secret supermodel eats in a day

It’s no secret that Victoria’s Secret Angels work arduously to get into killer shape for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. But being an Angel is a full time gig; the work doesn’t stop once the show is over.

Just in time for New York’s Fashion Week, Elsa Hosk caught up with StyleCaster to fill them in on what she eats in a day. She doesn’t give away exact portions, but it’s likely that she exercises ample portion control.

Here’s what she told StyleCaster:

Breakfast: She said she ate eggs and bacon

Lunch: She said she ate a tomato and mozzarella panini and lentil soup.

Dinner: She told the website that she went out to eat at a restaurant in New York City’s trendy Tribeca called The Greek, and that she ordered a salad with potato, cucumber, and feta cheese, fried cheese, and chicken skewers with a rice pilaf. She said that’s her favourite restaurant. The restaurant indicates if food is vegan, vegetarian, contains fish, or if it’s is gluten free. (There also appears to be no prices on the website, although it’s likely it’s quite pricey.)

She also divulged a few contradictory diet practices — she said she’s been consuming green smoothies for snacks during Fashion Week, and that her favourite snack is “tzatziki and carrots, and smoothies.” However, she separately said that she doesn’t snack, but rather, she aims to “survive.”

Her words, via StyleCaster:

“I don’t usually snack at all. I have main meals, and I make sure I eat a lot so I survive to the next meal.”

She also is a huge fan of Juice Press, although she told StyleCaster she was not a fan of “juice cleanses without solid food.”

Unsurprisingly, she works out a ton. She told StyleCaster she prefers boxing and basketball, which makes sense — before she was a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she was a basketball player.

