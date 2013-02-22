Meet The Victoria's Secret Angel Poised To Take Over The Brand

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
While more than 30 women walk the Victoria’s Secret runway each year, the brand highlights a few “Angels” whom it grooms to be superstar ambassadors. These models, like Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen, and Adriana Lima, have become synonymous with the brand.
During its annual Fashion Show, Victoria’s Secret made it very clear whom it’s grooming to be the next superstar: 24-year-old Candice Swanepoel.
Swanepoel is a South African farm girl who has emerged as one of the most successful models in the world.
“Candice has become a superstar,” a creative director said during the airing of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Candice was the only model to have her very own segment.
This is what she looks like with and without her make-up on. In an interview, she said she is shy and reserved when she isn't modelling.
She also posed for a sexy pictorial with GQ in 2012, where she said that men are always trying to impress her with their wealth.
This 2011 photo caused controversy because of how thin Candice looks. The photo was posted to Reddit and quickly went viral.
But this photo from around the same time, shown with and without Photoshop, shows her looking healthier.
Victoria's Secret is so serious about promoting Candice that she was the only Angel to get her own feature during the airing of the 2012 Fashion Show. The brand ran a biography about her.
Today, Candice is seen as the Angel most likely to take a leadership role in the brand. One day, she could be as big as Gisele Bundchen, Tyra Banks, or Adriana Lima.
