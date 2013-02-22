Meet The Victoria's Secret Angel Poised To Take Over The Brand

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

While more than 30 women walk the Victoria’s Secret runway each year, the brand highlights a few “Angels” whom it grooms to be superstar ambassadors. These models, like Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen, and Adriana Lima, have become synonymous with the brand.



During its annual Fashion Show, Victoria’s Secret made it very clear whom it’s grooming to be the next superstar: 24-year-old Candice Swanepoel.

Swanepoel is a South African farm girl who has emerged as one of the most successful models in the world.

“Candice has become a superstar,” a creative director said during the airing of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Candice was the only model to have her very own segment.

