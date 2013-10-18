This Gorgeous Model Is The Latest Superstar At Victoria's Secret

With

Miranda Kerr out at Victoria’s Secret, it’s clear who the brand has groomed to be the next superstar.

Candice Swanepoel, who will model the brand’s $US10 million Fantasy Bra in this year’s fashion show (airing Dec. 10), is Victoria’s Secret’s new sweetheart. Last year, Alessandra Ambrosio was bestowed with the honour of modelling the bra.

Swanepoel is a South African farm girl who has emerged as one of the most successful models in the world.

“Candice has become a superstar,” a creative director said during the airing of last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Candice was the only model to have her very own segment.

