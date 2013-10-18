This Gorgeous Model Is The Latest Superstar At Victoria's Secret

With
Miranda Kerr out at Victoria’s Secret, it’s clear who the brand has groomed to be the next superstar.
Candice Swanepoel, who will model the brand’s $US10 million Fantasy Bra in this year’s fashion show (airing Dec. 10), is Victoria’s Secret’s new sweetheart. Last year, Alessandra Ambrosio was bestowed with the honour of modelling the bra.
Swanepoel is a South African farm girl who has emerged as one of the most successful models in the world.
“Candice has become a superstar,” a creative director said during the airing of last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Candice was the only model to have her very own segment.
She says that as a child she was a 'tomboy' who did chores on her family's dairy farm, not far from a Zulu village.
This is what she looks like with and without her make-up on. In an interview, she said she is shy and reserved when she isn't modelling.
She also posed for a sexy pictorial with GQ in 2012, where she said that men are always trying to impress her with their wealth.
This 2011 photo caused controversy because of how thin Candice looks. The photo was posted to Reddit and quickly went viral.
But this photo from around the same time, shown with and without Photoshop, shows her looking healthier.
Victoria's Secret is so serious about promoting Candice that she was the only Angel to get her own feature during the airing of the 2012 Fashion Show. The brand ran a biography about her.
Today, Candice is seen as the Angel most likely to take a leadership role in the brand. One day, she could be as big as Gisele Bundchen, Tyra Banks, or Adriana Lima.
This leadership role was confirmed when the brand chose Candice to model its $US10 million Fantasy Bra.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.