16 plus-size models Victoria's Secret should hire

Vicenzo Lombardo/Getty ImagesJennie Runk has modelled for H&M.
Victoria’s Secret is under pressure to feature curvier models.
An online petition, launched by Brittany Cordts, Victoria’s Secret to use plus-size models in its famous annual fashion show.
Here are some plus-sized models that Victoria’s Secret could consider hiring.
Lizzie Miller became famous when she posed in her underwear in a 2009 Glamour magazine editorial about women who are comfortable with their bodies. Since then, she's appeared in runway shows and modelled for Lane Bryant.
Candice Huffine was the first plus-size model to appear in the auto company Pirelli's calender. The Maryland native has been modelling since she was a teen.
Tara Lynn modelled for H&M's 'Big and Beautiful' campaign. She has a degree in linguistics and speaks 3 languages.
Ashley Graham is going to be featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition in an ad for Swimsuits for All. She actively promotes body acceptance. She said in a statement, 'I know my curves are sexy and I want everyone else to know that theirs are, too.'
Anita Marshall was named Essence's Curvy Model of The Month in June 2014. She's from Boston and has modelled for Macy's and Nordstrom.
Crystal Renn overcame anorexia and became prominent as a plus-size model. She's worked for Jimmy Choo, H&M, Barney's, and Chanel.
Robyn Lawley is the first 'plus size' model to appear in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition. She's modelled for Vogue and Ralph Lauren.
Justine LeGault turned heads as the cover girl of Elle Quebec in 2013. She's modelled for Justine and Lane Bryant and lives in New York.
Tess Holliday made headlines in January 2015 as the largest model to ever be signed with an agency. She signed with MiLK Model Management.
Whitney Thompson won Cycle 10 of America's Next Top Model, making her the first plus-size winner of the popular series.
Kate Dillon is a Harvard-educated model based in New York. When she's not modelling, she is volunteering as a tutor in her Spanish Harlem neighbourhood.
Jennie Runk has modelled for H&M's swimwear line. She's modelled for many plus-size lines, including Marina Rinaldi.
Denise Bidot was the only plus-size model who walked the runway at Serena Williams' fashion show in September 2014. She said that it was 'surreal.'
Chloe Marshall was the first plus-size model to make it to the finals in the Miss England pageant. She's represented by Ford models and has worked for Torrid and Macy's.
Christina Mendez walked at New York Fashion Week with Couture Curves in 2013. She also has modelled for many brands including Beyonce's House of Dereon and Phat Farm. She's appeared in magazines and on websites. She's also an activist for autism.
