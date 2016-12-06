All the looks from the Victoria's Secret 2016 Fashion Show

Megan Willett
Victoria's secret fashion show 2016 modelsPascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesJosephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk, and Alessandra Ambrosio at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs on CBS tonight in the US.

The show is featuring Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and the Weeknd this year as its headline musicians, and includes quite a few celebrity faces including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

If you can’t watch it tonight or simply want to get a preview of the stunning show, keep reading to see 83 gorgeous outfits from this year’s runway.

This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was headlined by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

There were some very interesting looks this year.

Valery Kaufman/Getty Images

Here's veteran Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima strutting her stuff.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And here's model Irina Shayk -- she may have walked in this show pregnant.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Or at least, that's the rumour.

British model Leomi Anderson looking stunning in teal.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Liui Wen showed off a barely-there red corset.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

24-year-old Georgia Fowler looked cool in pewter.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Forget wings -- we love this hazy cloud surrounding Cindy Bruna.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ming Xi is thrilled to be walking in this year's show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sheer trenches were definitely a big trend this year.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

No one could handle this look between exes Bella Hadid and The Weeknd.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It generated a lot of memes.

Jourdana Phillips looked incredible with her natural hair.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Victoria's Secret brand PINK always has a spot in the fashion show. This look was modelled by Lamenka Fox.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Luma Grothe looked comfortable on the runway.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

So did model Dilone. Pus she got to hold all the PINK dogs!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This furry jacket worn by Lais Oliveira looks cosy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Maggie Laine got to rock this huge bow.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

We're not sure what's going on with this streamer look, but Brooke Perry looks gorgeous.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

So does Zuri Tibby with her baseball cap.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Grace Elizabeth rocked the PINK wings this year.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Victoria's Secret has been trying to step it up in the athleisure category. Here's Herieth Paul, rocking her look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

We're digging the shiny coats that Bridget Malcom got to walk in.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

How cute is Xiao Wen?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rachel Hilbert had on some sort of sheer coat, but the hat is adorable.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And Alanna Arrington somehow even makes sheer shorts look good.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Here's Elsa Hosk with a Chinese dragon for some reason.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The theme continued with Taylor Hill. The show is already under fire for cultural appropriation.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Source: Huffington Post

'My (first) outfit is a love letter to my beloved continent, AFRICA,' Maria Borges wrote on Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Brazillian model Lais Ribeiro came next.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Liu Wen looked gorgeous in her colourful getup.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

So did Kendall Jenner, who finally got her wings.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chinese model Ming Xi wore her feathers proudly.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Meanwhile Devon Windsor carried this humongous circle thing.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

How fun are Cindy Bruna's leggings?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Joan Smalls looked extremely regal.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

And Jasmine Tookes had an intricate jacket.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Veteran Angel Adriana Lima looks thrilled to be in Paris.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

So does Gigi Hadid -- this is her second time walking in the show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Daniela Braga worked this Spanish-inspired look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Martha Hunt somehow made these zigzag boots look flattering.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Barbara Fialho was statuesque.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And Alessandra Ambrosio looked confident as ever in her wings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lady Gaga performed in this flowered dress for one of her songs.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The models all wore costumes inspired by the Netherlands. Here's Sanne Vloet.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Meanwhile Lily Aldridge kept it more simple.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Megan Williams, however, was super in theme.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Flowers and thigh high stockings were everywhere for this segment, including on Sui He.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

We loved this cute little skirt on Noemie Anderson.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And Kelly Gale's costume amped up the flower factor with her wings.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell had short shorts and feathers.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Meanwhile Sara Sampaio looked like a sexy Dutch maid.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Keke Lindgard had metallic flowers as her wings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Whereas Flavia Lucini wore a flowing frock.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The intricacy of Romee Strijd's suspenders is unreal.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lily Donaldson wore a lace-up look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And Izabel Goulart shut it down with her red boots and wings.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lady Gaga changed for her second song into a black outfit. Taylor Hill wore a billowy cape.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This is Kendall Jenner's prim second look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

We love Lais Ribeiro's gothic wings.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Devon Windsor had a feathery version.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Grigorieva got to flaunt a lace cape.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Up next, Martha Hunt looked spectacular.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

So did Angel Alessandra Ambrosio.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

These lace up shoes on Barbara Fialho must have been hard to get on.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Here's Gigi Hadid's second look -- she also got her first set of wings this year.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk's lingerie is very sexy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

We like the elegant wings on Joan Smalls.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Here's Izabel Goulart working her look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bella Hadid got to wear this sparkly, feathery ensemble for her second look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Maria Borges looked shiny and beautiful.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lily Donaldson's pink wings and crystals were oh-so pretty.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Here's Irina Shayk again, looking fabulous.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Romee Strijd looks like a living doll.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

So does Josephine Skriver with her shiny fringe.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Here's Jasmine Tookes in this year's fantasy bra. It cost a reported $3 million.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Source: People

Stella Maxwell's blue body suit was our favourite look of the night.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

Georgia Fowler's shiny bodysuit was stunning.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Veteran model Lily Aldridge was blinged out.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

21-year-old Kelly Gale looked every bit an angel.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And to close out the show, here is Jourdana Phillips.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bruno Mars really got the place hopping for the last walk of the night.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

What a show! See you next year.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

