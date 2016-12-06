All the looks from the Victoria's Secret 2016 Fashion Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, Elsa Hosk, and Alessandra Ambrosio at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs on CBS tonight in the US.

The show is featuring Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and the Weeknd this year as its headline musicians, and includes quite a few celebrity faces including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

If you can’t watch it tonight or simply want to get a preview of the stunning show, keep reading to see 83 gorgeous outfits from this year’s runway.

