Victoria Has Changed To Labor With New Premier Daniel Andrews Vowing To 'Put People First'

Labor has one the Victorian election, ending the conservative rule of the Napthine government after just one term – the first time in nearly 60 years that a party has lost power so soon.
Premier-elect Daniel Andrews will form government with what looks like a 9 seat majority – 46 seats to the Coalition’s 37.
Andrews is the second ALP Premier to win power this year after South Australia’s Jay Weatherill was re-elected in March.
Andrews said his first jobs as premier would be to end the dispute between the former government and the state’s paramedics.
“People of Victoria have today said ‘no’ to tired negative politics… They have instead embraced and supported an optimistic and positive plan for the state’s future.”
The vote saw the Coalition become Victoria’s first single-term government in over half a century.
Former premier Denis Napthine and his deputy Louise Asher both stepped down last night conceding defeat.
Napthine told supporters it was time for the next generation of Liberal leaders to make their way.
Here are some of the photos Andrews posted on election day.
Andrews mingles with Labor supporters, he writes: #thisislabor.
He appeared to be quite relaxed in the lead up to the count.
Last night he thanked his “secret weapon”, his wife Cath Andrews, for her support.
It’s a win for Labor. Andrews is a family man.
