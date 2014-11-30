Victoria Has Changed To Labor With New Premier Daniel Andrews Vowing To 'Put People First'

Labor has one the Victorian election, ending the conservative rule of the Napthine government after just one term – the first time in nearly 60 years that a party has lost power so soon.

Premier-elect Daniel Andrews will form government with what looks like a 9 seat majority – 46 seats to the Coalition’s 37.

Andrews is the second ALP Premier to win power this year after South Australia’s Jay Weatherill was re-elected in March.

Andrews said his first jobs as premier would be to end the dispute between the former government and the state’s paramedics.

“People of Victoria have today said ‘no’ to tired negative politics… They have instead embraced and supported an optimistic and positive plan for the state’s future.”

The vote saw the Coalition become Victoria’s first single-term government in over half a century.

Former premier Denis Napthine and his deputy Louise Asher both stepped down last night conceding defeat.

Napthine told supporters it was time for the next generation of Liberal leaders to make their way.

Here are some of the photos Andrews posted on election day.

Andrews mingles with Labor supporters, he writes: #thisislabor.

I had the pleasure of chatting with @SonyaKilkenny's mum Rae who was handing out in #Carrum. What a gun! #vicvotes #thisislabor A photo posted by Daniel Andrews (@danielandrewsmp) on Nov 11, 2014 at 9:32pm PST

He appeared to be quite relaxed in the lead up to the count.

Always great to take some time to hand out on polling day. #vicvotes A photo posted by Daniel Andrews (@danielandrewsmp) on Nov 11, 2014 at 5:53pm PST

Last night he thanked his “secret weapon”, his wife Cath Andrews, for her support.

Always a pleasure to vote with your best friend by your side @CathLAndrews. A photo posted by Daniel Andrews (@danielandrewsmp) on Nov 11, 2014 at 5:02pm PST

It’s a win for Labor. Andrews is a family man.

Thank you for this great honour, Victoria. I won't let you down. #vicvotes #thisislabor @CathLAndrews A photo posted by Daniel Andrews (@danielandrewsmp) on Nov 11, 2014 at 3:45am PST

