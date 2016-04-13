Victoria's Christmas bushfire victims seem unlucky they're with AAMI

The Great Ocean Road on Christmas Eve. Source: CFA

Suncorp-owned insurer AAMI has delayed paying victims of the Christmas Day fires on Victoria’s Great Ocean Road, which destroyed 116 homes around the seaside towns of Wye River and Separation Creek.

Fairfax Media reports that while 62 of 80 claims lodged with rival insurers Allianz, RACV and IAG have already been paid out, AAMI customers are still waiting, with Suncorp receiving 60 claims.

Fairfax spoke to three AAMI claimants who felt they were being given the run around by the insurance giant, with emails taking a week to elicit a response, multiple case managers and added stress and trauma for people who didn’t have a home three months after the disaster.

“It’s already difficult not having a home and now dealing with AAMI feels more devastating than the fire,” ‘Katie’, one of the bushfire victims, told Fairfax.

Suncorp told Fairfax it was waiting for the government to finish cleaning up the devastated area so it could calculate home replacement costs accurately, but claimants with agreed value policies have not been paid either.

“We are doing everything we can, and liaising with all of the necessary government and regulatory officials to help our customers move on from this event as quickly as possible, with the correct settlement,” a Suncorp spokesperson told Fairfax.

