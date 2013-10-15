VIDEO: Watch Victorian MP Geoff Shaw In A Scuffle With Protesters On The Steps Of Parliament

Photo: Supplied

Victorian independent MP Geoff Shaw is said to have been involved in a violent altercation with an 80-year-old man on the steps of the state’s parliament house, during a clash with protesters.

One news report says the embattled politician threw the man down the stairs before punching him, however police have said there are conflicting stories and have not indicated if charges will be laid.

Video shows Shaw being repeatedly approached by protesters as he tries to walk up the steps towards the entrance to parliament, and while his briefcase is seen swinging in the scuffle, it does not clearly show the politician throwing a punch.

According to The Age, witnesses are still giving statements to police and officers have also spoken with Shaw, who is currently facing several charges of abusing his parliamentary allowance.

The protesters were demonstrating against changes to taxi regulations before the scuffle broke out.

The Age’s report says up to 14 police officers stormed into parliament, responding to witnesses’ accounts of the incident.

According to The Australian the man was left with a cut to his right cheek.

