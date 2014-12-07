Victorian Police Are Now Offering $1 Million Rewards For Unsolved Murders

Leah Buck was killed in a 1994 robbery. Source: Vic Police

Victorian Police are now offering a $1 million as a reward for people who help them solve old murder cases.

The new rewards system, which began yesterday, follow a review which links the size of the reward to the seriousness of the crimes, based on a six-tier system.

“Level 1” crimes, such as murder, attracting life imprisonment, have a $1 million reward. Level 2 offences, from aggravated burglary to sexual assault and arson causing death, with a maximum 25 years in jail have rewards between $350,000 and $500,000.

Level 3 crimes, with a 20-year maximum, such as manslaughter, have rewards of $250,000 to $350,000, which level 4 crimes – arson, drug trafficking – offers $175,000 to $250,000 rewards.

Level 5 crimes, including indecent assault and theft, is $100,000 to $175,000; and level 6 – drug possession, reckless injury – is $50,000 and $100,000.

Already Victoria Police Homicide Squad detectives have offered two $1 million rewards.

The first is for information into the 1994 death of 79-year-old Leah Buck in 1994.

Mrs Buck was found on the footpath of Dover Road, Williamstown, by a passing motorist, on September 20 about 2.30pm.

She said something had hit her. Her shopping trolley was turned over on its side and her handbag and purse were missing and never recovered.

She was taken to hospital with a fractured skull and died the following day.

During their investigation police found that 3km away just after 2pm that day, another elderly lady was knocked to the ground in Newcastle Street near Schutts Street, Newport and had her handbag was stolen.

Homicide Squad Detective Sergeant Sol Solomon said the investigation at the time failed to find any witnesses or the person responsible.

“We are now hoping after all this time and with the offer of the $1M reward that someone will come forward to us with information, he said.

A second $1 million reward is being offered into the death of Saleh Dheibech, 51, who was shot and killed at his factory in Mason Street Campbellfield on January 27, 2010, around 9.17pm.

Detectives believe a blue Subaru WRX, containing three people, drove past and fired a single shot.

Inspector Stephen White said police believe they know who was involved and they were known to the victim.

“We are hoping that the announcement of this reward will urge someone who knows what occurred to come forward,” he said. “It may appear small or insignificant but it may be the information our investigators are waiting for.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.