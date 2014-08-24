Victorian Labor Party Will Try To Make Medical Cannabis Legal If It Wins State Election In November

Photo: Blend Images/John Lund/Sam Diephuis

Victorian Opposition Leader Daniel Andrews wants to make medical cannabis legal.

Andrews has said the party will ask the state’s Law Reform Commission to consider making the treatment legal if it wins the Victorian election in November.

“Children are in pain, families are suffering, people are living in fear, and outdated laws are getting in the way,” Andrews said. “In some cases, parents are forced to choose between breaking the law and watching their child suffer.”

If successful, medical marijuana would be made available to treat people with cancer, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, glaucoma and Parkinson’s Disease.

The suggestion comes as the federal government last week over-ruled the Norfolk Island Legislative Council and revoked a licence to grow medical cannabis on the island.

Medical cannabis is legal in nearly half of the USA’s states, as well as the UK, Canada and Israel.

