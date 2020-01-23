A stunning Victorian home built in 1891 just came on the market in San Francisco for $4.5 million

Open Homes Photography San Francisco Victorian on the market for $US4.5 million.

A 4,000 square foot home is on the market in San Francisco for $US4.5 million.

It’s a Queen Anne-style Victorian and was built way back in 1891.

It has five bedrooms, including an in-law apartment that could be rented out or purchased separately.

Victorians are iconic to San Francisco, and now a great example is on the market.

This 1891 home in San Francisco’s Eureka Valley is in great shape despite it’s more than 100 years of age. New hardwood floors, plus updated bathrooms and kitchens brought the home into the 21st century, with charming historic details like stained glass and crown moulding in place.

Photos show this light-filled home at 251-253 Collingwood Street has stunning views, and plenty of outdoor space, with a charming porch. The entire home is available for $US4.5 million, with the option to purchase the main house and smaller apartment separately. The main home is on the market for $US2.995 million, and the one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is on the market for $US1.495 million. It might be hard for buyers to pass up the entire property, though.

The house is listed with Suzy Reilly at Compass.

Take a look inside this picturesque Victorian home.

The tri-level home was built in 1891.

Open Homes Photography San Francisco Victorian.

Despite its age, the house is surprisingly well-maintained.

Open Homes Photography San Francisco Victorian porch.

It’s a traditional Queen Anne-style Victorian, but with modern updates.

Open Homes Photography San Francisco Victorian sliding doors.

The eat-in chef’s kitchen is modern but integrated into the historic feel of the home.

Open Homes Photography San Francisco Victorian eat-in kitchen.

The main house also has a grand living room…

Open Homes Photography San Francisco Victorian kitchen and sitting area.

…and formal dining room.

Open Homes Photography Dining room.

The living room’s highlight is the marble fireplace.

Open Homes Photography Marble fireplace.

Historic touches throughout nod to the home’s background, from stained glass windows to crown moulding.

Open Homes Photography Living room.

White oak flooring and 12-foot ceilings add to the space.

Open Homes Photography Hallway.

In addition to the main living areas, this home also has an additional bedroom, with its own kitchen and bath.

Open Homes Photography Small apartment kitchen.

The master suite has a fireplace and a balcony.

Open Homes Photography Master bedroom.

The balcony is private with coverage from trees.

Open Homes Photography Balcony.

The attached bathroom has a glass ceiling and a succulent garden.

Open Homes Photography Master bath.

The bedroom, like most rooms in the house, has large windows that let in plenty of natural light, and access to some of the best views in the Bay Area.

Open Homes Photography Master suite.

Other bedrooms in the 4,000-square foot home have similarly stunning views.

Open Homes Photography Second bedroom.

The outdoor space is where the real charm of this property lies.

Open Homes Photography Front steps.

The deck is connected to the main kitchen for seamless indoor and outdoor living.

Open Homes Photography Deck with views of San Francisco.

The home is located in San Francisco’s Eureka Valley…

Open Homes Photography Backyard seating area.

…which typically gets more sun and less wind than the rest of the city.

Open Homes Photography Backyard seating.

Source: SFGate

Nice weather and comfortable furniture make the outdoor area especially inviting.

Open Homes Photography Porch and seating area.

The house affords multiple views of downtown San Francisco.

Open Homes Photography Porch with views of downtown San Francisco.

A small gazebo echoes the architecture of the main house.

Open Homes Photography Backyard gazebo.

For $US4.5 million, this historic property and cosy outdoor space could be yours.

Open Homes Photography Aerial view of the backyard.

