Look inside a 130-year-old church in Vermont transformed into a modern, 5-bedroom home

Westview Digital

A historic Vermont church has been converted into a modern, five-bedroom home.

Dating back to the late 19th century, the bright blue residence blends historic details with modern touches.

Take a look inside the church-turned-home, which comes with a stained glass windows, cabinets made from recycled pews, and a bell tower.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Built in 1893, this former Victorian church is now a modern, five-bedroom home.

Westview Digital

The home is currently listed by Sue Bishop of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty for $US375,000 and as of September 24 was listed as “contract pending.”

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Painted bright blue, the home sits on just under three quarters of an acre in Castleton, Vermont, within close distance to the Lakes Region and less than an hour’s drive from Killington and Okemo ski resorts.

Westview Digital

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Vermont Lakes Region

The home maintains many original church details, such as 23-foot altar ceilings with acoustic tiles and stained glass windows. However, it’s fully equipped for modern living.

Westview Digital

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The former sacristy is now an office and workshop space with its own entrance.

Westview Digital

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

On the main level is an open concept kitchen, living area, and dining area. Windows allow natural light to flood in …

Westview Digital

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

… and the space includes a pellet stove for extra warmth in the winter.

Westview Digital

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Attached to the main living area is an in-law suite with a master bedroom, lounge, bathroom, and separate kitchen.

Westview Digital

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The suite’s kitchen cabinets are made from recycled church pews.

Westview Digital

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Connecting the first and second floors is a winding, wooden staircase.

Westview Digital

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The upstairs is home to the majority of the home’s bedrooms, including a two-level master suite.

Westview Digital

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Unlike the other bedrooms, the master comes with a private dressing room and bell tower nook.

Westview Digital

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

All have access to a second-floor balcony overlooking the altar space, which seems like the perfect space to enjoy a morning coffee.

Westview Digital

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.