A massive 300MW lithium-ion battery is being built in Victoria – double the size of Tesla's big battery in South Australia

Victoria’s Big Battery. Image: Supplied

Victoria is set to get one of the largest lithium-ion batteries in the world.

The 300 MW Victorian Big Battery will be built by renewable energy company Neoen.

Neoen is also behind the expansion of Tesla’s big battery in South Australia.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Victoria will be home to a new lithium-ion battery, tipped to be one of the biggest in the world.

The Victorian Big Battery – with a 300MW and 450MWh capacity – will be constructed at the Moorabool Terminal Station in Geelong. It’s designed to strengthen the state’s energy reliability, reduce electricity costs and boost the state’s renewable energy efforts.

The battery will be built by French-based renewable energy company Neoen together with support from network partner AusNet Services and the use of Tesla Megapack technology. Neoen will also pay for the battery’s ongoing operation and maintenance needs.

This is not the only big battery Neoen has backed in Australia. It’s also behind the expansion of Tesla’s big battery in South Australia, The Hornsdale Power Reserve. However, Neoen’s Victorian counterpart will be double the size of the one in South Australia.

Neoen nabbed a grid services contract with the Australian Energy Market Operator for the battery.

The big battery will not only stabilise and modernise Victoria’s energy grid, it will help the state reach its target of using 50% renewable energy by 2030.

“By securing one of the biggest batteries in the world, Victoria is taking a decisive step away from coal-fired power and embracing new technologies that will unlock more renewable energy than ever before,” Victorian Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio said in a statement.

The battery is slated to be operational by the end of 2021. It’s set to create more than 85 jobs and bring more than a $200 million investment to Geelong.

“We are looking forward to working once again with Tesla and AusNet to deliver this world-leading battery storage facility over the coming months,” Neoen Australia’s Managing Director Louis de Sambucy said in a statement. “We are extremely proud to be launching a project of this scale and innovation in support of Victoria’s clean energy transition.”

Neoen’s Chairman and CEO Xavier Barbaro added that the big battery and its related grid support services “heralds a new era for large scale energy storage in Australia”.

“We are fiercely proud to be at the forefront of this vital element of the energy transition,” he said in a statement. “We will continue to build on this experience to deliver world-leading solutions that help to shape and transform the grid of the future for the benefit of industry and consumers across Australia and around the globe.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.