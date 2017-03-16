Victoria wants your help to map its startup scene

Startup Victoria CEO Georgia Beattie. Source: supplied

Startup Victoria has teamed up with Launch Vic to undertake Victoria’s first detailed startup mapping project.

CEO Georgia Beattie said her organisation wants to be able to argue the case for the state’s startup ecosystem and is keen to better understand the sector’s strengths and the drivers of success.

Startup Victoria has launched an online survey and is calling on everyone who considers they’re a startup in the state to fill it out.

You’ll find the survey here.

“I want to make each growth stage for a founder more transparent and collaborative so our founders can be faster and smarter,” Beattie said.

“By mapping the startup ecosystem we are able to work out where Victoria is really kicking goals and which areas need greater support.

“Putting Victoria’s startup ecosystem on the map will accelerate the growth of startups in our state, and make it easier for them to attract the talent and capital they need to grow.”

The survey opened last week and closes on March 31. It takes around 10 minutes to complete and asks people about their business growth and aspirations.

“We hope to create this as a great data source to help grow our startups,” she said

As an extra carrot, every startup that completes the survey goes in the draw for one of two trips to San Francisco valued at $5,000 each.

