Victoria will be home to a new vaccine manufacturing facility, as the government moves to protect Australia against future pandemics

A new vaccine manufacturing facility will be built in Victoria.

The site will create influenza vaccines as well as anti-venom for snake and spider bites.

It will be the only cell-based influenza vaccine manufacturing site in the southern hemisphere.

Victoria will be home to a new vaccine manufacturing facility, which is intended to protect the country against influenza pandemics in the future.

The facility will be developed at the Melbourne Airport Business Park and will develop seasonal influenza vaccines – including the world’s only Q-Fever vaccine – as well as anti-venom for local spiders, snakes and marine animals.

It will get a more than $800 million investment from Seqirus, a subsidiary of Victoria-based biotech company CSL, with operations set to begin in 2026.

“For more than 100 years CSL has been on the front line of the fight against influenza and we are excited to work with Victoria’s world-class talent to deliver the next generation of influenza vaccine technology to Australia,” Seqirus general manager Stephen Marlow said in a statement.

The new site will be the only cell-based influenza vaccine manufacturing facility in the southern hemisphere. To make this type of vaccine, the influenza virus is isolated and grown in cultured cells rather than in chicken eggs, which makes for faster and more scalable production.

As part of its agreement with the federal government, Seqirus will supply its products in Australia for the next 10 years. The new facility is also designed with capacity to scale up production in the event of a future flu pandemic, with Australia’s guaranteed to get a priority supply.

Locally, the facility is set to provide more than 1000 jobs, bring export contracts and put Victoria among the leaders in the global influenza vaccine market.

“This investment is a significant coup for Victoria,” Minister for Industry Support and Recovery Martin Pakula said in a statement. “It positions the state as a global leader in cell-based influenza vaccine production and further boosts our capabilities in R&D, commercialisation and advanced manufacturing.”

Australia has been working on getting a coronavirus vaccine, with the federal government securing access to four vaccine candidates.

Earlier in November, the government announced new agreements which will see Novavax supply 40 million vaccine doses for Australia, while Pfizer and BioNTech will supply 10 million.

This is in addition to the deals the government has in place to get the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as an Aussie vaccine candidate from the University of Queensland and CSL.

