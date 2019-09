Tomorrow’s front page of UK newspaper The Independent honours ‘The Heroine of Sandy Hook’ the 27-year old teacher who used herself as a human shield to protect her children. All around the world, the name Victoria Soto is emerging as a reminder of the bright side of humanity in the face of this tragedy (via @louisemensch)



