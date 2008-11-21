Victoria's Secret Mobile TV: Compelling But Flawed (QCOM)

Given how popular porn Web sites are on mobile phones, we figure there might be an audience for the new “Victoria’s Secret TV” lingerie model channel, launched by CBS (CBS) and Qualcomm (QCOM) on its MediaFlo mobile TV service. In fact, people might actually pay for that kind of stuff.



The problem: You need a special phone to watch it, so there’s not really such a thing as a free preview or an impulse purchase.

Like the rest of MediaFlo’s mobile TV service, it’s only available on a few special phones, via AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). Which means you either already need to have a MediaFlo-compatible phone, or buy one. (No iPhone, no BlackBerry, no Sprint, etc.)

MediaFlo launched more than a year ago and got a lot of attention for its high-quality, live video. But it hasn’t had much commercial success. Around 1% of U.S. wireless subscribers watch mobile TV, according to JupiterResearch, and consumer interest has dropped substantially in the last two years.

