Up-and-coming songwriter reveals the advice she'd give to her younger self when she was freaking out during a "dark night of the soul"

Studying philosophy in college almost ruined Victoria Reed’s life. But Reed, the daughter of a successful rock musician (Alto Reed, part of Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band), dropped out one semester shy of graduating to follow her dream — becoming a musician herself.

In the first episode of One Song Story, Reed reveals the advice she would have given to herself a few years ago when she was freaking out during a “dark night of the soul.” And, she explains how that dark time ultimately provided the fuel for her to realise her career dreams.

The video is set to her moving single “Make It Easy” from her debut album Chariot, out March 26th.

Produced and edited by Andrew Stern



Cinematography by David Fang

