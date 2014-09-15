It Looks Increasingly Like The Body Found Trackside In Melbourne Was Set On Fire

Police have found a container of accelerant near burnt human remains in Melbourne’s Alma Park East this morning.

The man’s body was found on a grass embankment near the train line around 6.30am.

A man has been found dead in a Melbourne park, his body badly burned and a can of accelerant near by #7NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/aQFAHhPDln — 7NewsMelbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) September 15, 2014

The accelerant was not believed to be spray paint, according to a report in The Age.

A cyclist told The Age there had been two recent “train-surfing” deaths in the area, but Victoria Police spokeswoman Creina O’Grady said police did not believe the man had been electrocuted.

Trains were suspended between Elsternwick and South Yarra and Metro warned of major delays as police shielded the body and diverted workers and schoolchildren from the area.

Passengers are advised to visit Metro’s website for transport changes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.