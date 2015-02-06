Victoria Police are trying to identify the owner of an arm found in the Maribyrnong River by this tattoo

With only a couple of limbs to go on, Victoria Police are today trying to find out whose body was dumped in Melbourne’s Maribyrnong River.

A walker yesterday noticed an arm floating in the river around 1.30pm yesterday, at Moonee Ponds near the Boathouse restaurant, owned by celebrity chef Gary Mehigan.

Police divers later found another body part, and some black plastic bags which may be linked to the “suspicious” find.

This morning, Victoria Police released this image of “what appears to be a devil tattoo discovered on the inner forearm of one of the body parts”:

If it’s familiar to you, they’d like you to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

The remains have been taken to the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine to be examined. Divers will continue to scour the river today and expect to focus on the area near the Afton Street Bridge shortly after midday.

