Victoria declares all but one NSW region a 'green' zone, allowing isolation-free travel for nearly all visitors

Victoria will permit visitors from all of New South Wales from 6pm Friday after removing the final ‘red’ zone from its travel permit system.

Every NSW region, apart from the ‘orange’ Cumberland local government area, will be classified as a ‘green’ zone.

The changes come as NSW records another consecutive day without any locally-acquired cases of COVID-19.

Victoria has flung open the door to visitors from New South Wales, declaring all but one local government area a ‘green’ region on the state’s travel permit system from 6pm Friday.

In a statement released Friday morning, the Victorian Government said nine of Sydney’s local government areas will be downgraded from ‘orange’ to ‘green’ zones.

Residents of those areas — Blacktown City, Burwood, Canada Bay City, Canterbury-Bankstown, Fairfield City, Inner West, Parramatta City, Strathfield Municipality and Liverpool — will now be permitted entry to Victoria without self-isolating on arrival, undergoing a COVID-19 test, and self-isolating until they receive a negative result.

Wollongong and the Blue Mountains region were also downgraded from ‘orange’ to ‘green’ zones.

Only visitors from Sydney’s Cumberland local government area, which was downgraded from a ‘red’ to ‘orange’ zone, will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing and self-isolation.

“We’re extremely happy to see the last red zone in New South Wales be downgraded,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said in the statement.

All visitors will still be required to apply for entry permits.

Those downgraded ratings come as New South Wales continues to distance itself from recent coronavirus outbreaks in the Northern Beaches and Berala, which led Victoria to close its border to NSW on New Year’s Day.

Victoria has now counted 23 days since its last confirmed case of COVID-19 community transmission.

Yesterday there were 0 locally acquired cases reported, and 1 in hotel quarantine. It has been 23 days since the last locally acquired case. 15,546 test results received – thank you for getting tested. More later: https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco… #COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/wUhp0j1kXO — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) January 28, 2021

