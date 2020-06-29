Victoria reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday – its 4th highest daily total since the start of the pandemic

Getty Images

Victoria reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

It’s the fourth-highest daily total in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, and the first day with over 70 new cases since the end of March.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the Victorian outbreak as “very serious” and said he would be discussing options with Premier Daniel Andrews/

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Victoria reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the fourth-highest daily total since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today we have 75 new cases of coronavirus in Victoria,” said Victorian health minister Jenny Mikakos in a press conference on Monday morning. “Obviously we are concerned by the increasing number and the upward trend and we are monitoring the situation very closely.”

Mikakos broke down the new cases as follows: one in hotel quarantine, 14 linked to outbreaks, 37 detected through routine testing, and 23 currently being investigated to determine their origin. No new deaths were reported overnight.

The increase brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,099. There are currently 288 active cases in the state, with nine people in hospital and one in intensive care.

The last time Victoria saw a daily increase of more than 70 cases was on March 31.

Victoria’s spike is “not a second wave”, according to authorities

Victoria has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks. On Sunday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd insisted it was not “not a second wave”.

“What we’re seeing in Victoria is exactly what was planned when we have outbreaks occurring across the country,” Kidd said.

Speaking in Sydney on Monday morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the Victorian outbreak, which he called “serious”. Morrison said he would discuss options for addressing the situation with Premier Daniel Andrews.

“We have seven states and territories at the moment in Australia, where there is either no or virtually no community transmission … and what that means is resources that are available in other states can also be deployed to assist,” the prime minister said.

The recent increase in cases has once again led to a spike in supermarket demand in the state and beyond.

At the end of last week, both Woolworths and Coles implemented national purchase limits on basic goods like toilet paper following a surge in consumer demand, and Woolworths announced it would increase delivery capacity in Victoria.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.