'Recovery won't be possible until restrictions are eased': Victoria's lockdown is slamming the brakes on the country's jobs recovery

Melbourne has become a ghosttown and it’s hurting workers all over the country. (Chris Putnam, Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

The latest payroll figures are 4.5% down on mid-March, showing a significant decline in work despite the $102 billion JobKeeper program.

The fall has been concentrated in the hospitality, arts and recreation sectors, and hurt young women more than any other demographic.

While there are some positive signs, such as the number of job ads rising again, the figures indicate Victoria’s lockdown is dragging down on the country’s economic recovery.

The Australian economy is struggling to get back on its feet as the Victorian shutdown hangs like a millstone from its neck.

Business payrolls remain 4.5% down across the country on their pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest ABS figures, with 250,000 jobs directly threatened by the stage four restrictions.

While that decline may not be as bad as it looks, Indeed economist Callam Pickering said “there is clear cause for concern” in Tuesday’s numbers.

“Payrolls in Victoria are tracking 6.7% below their level in mid-March, having deteriorated by almost 2% since mid-June,” Pickering said.

“With stage four restrictions now in effect, we anticipate further job losses across the state, particularly in vulnerable sectors such as hospitality and retail. Recovery won’t be possible until restrictions are eased.”

It’s an unavoidable reality the entire country faces. While Victoria’s numbers are continuing to trend downwards, they have some way to go yet, with 331 new cases announced on Tuesday.

With Melbourne’s stage four restrictions to run for another month, and plenty to be done to stamp out community transmission, uncertainty reigns. The accommodation and food services, in addition to arts and recreation sectors, remain the hardest hit – down 18% and 15% respectively.

“Job losses continue to be concentrated among young women and to a lesser degree young men. That reflects the ongoing impact to sectors, such as hospitality, that are attractive to younger workers,” Pickering said.

That’s not to say there aren’t parts of the workforce that appear to be immune from the downturn. Finance and administration work is proving resilient, as is employment in the utilities and mining sectors.

It’s one positive sign to come out of the overall labour force picture. The number of advertised positions is also trending higher than it was a few months ago and suggests there could be further improvement ahead.

Nevertheless, Pickering believes that, even without any further outbreaks in other states, Victoria will continue to be “a considerable drag on the economic recovery”.

“This is not an economic crisis that will be easily overcome and the recovery in economic activity and jobs will be slow,” he said.

There’s just no two ways about it.

