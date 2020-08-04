Victoria is introducing new, tougher penalties for those who dodge lockdown rules – including a maximum fine of $20,000 for repeat breaches

Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire

Victoria has announced tougher penalties for those violating the state’s stage four lockdown.

A fine of $4,957 will apply to people who breach quarantine a “second or subsequent time”, with maximum penalties of $20,000 for those found to have violated rules multiple times.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Andrews said 3000 door knocks for those meant to be in self-isolation had been completed, and that people were not home in 800 of those instances.



Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced tougher penalties for Victorians who flout stage four lockdown restrictions, with a maximum fine of $20,000 for people who are found to have repeatedly violated the rules.

A fine of $4,957 will apply to people who breach quarantine a “second or subsequent time”, with the maximum $20,000 penalty applying to those who make multiple breaches, such as by going to work when they have the virus.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Andrews said 3000 door knocks for those meant to be in self-isolation had been completed, and that people were not home in 800 of those instances.

Andrews also announced that people in self-isolation will no longer be allowed to leave their homes to exercise.

“The vast majority of people have been doing the right thing but we’re now in a different phase,” Andrews said.

“These are the steps we have to take and that’s why I’m taking them.”

A further 250 police officers are set to be deployed to monitor and enforce the quarantine measures.

Workers in permitted industries who cannot work from home will be required to carry “work permits” when they are out of their homes.

“Employers will be required to issue signed permits to their employees to allow them to attend a workplace – to prevent people trying to get around the tough new restrictions,” a government statement said.

Victoria reported 439 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and 11 deaths. All of the deaths were in aged care.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.