Victoria is going to lock your car if you're caught drink driving

The Victorian government is introducing new laws that will make an alcohol interlock device compulsory on the car of anyone caught drink driving.

The state currently has the mandatory installation of the devices convicted drink drivers with a BAC of 0.07 or more, repeat offenders and people on P-plates or learner permits.

Under the changes, anyone caught driving with a BAC over 0.05 will be required to drive vehicles fitted with an alcohol interlock device for a specified period, depending on the severity of the offence.

Commercial vehicle drivers, including taxis, buses, heavy vehicles and tow trucks, with a BAC over 0.00 will also receive a mandatory interlock device and lose their right of repeal.

Victorian roads and roads safety minister Luke Donnellan said fines and demerit points alone are not strong enough deterrents, so the state has decided to up the ante.

Drink driving accounts for 15-20% of motorists killed on Victorian roads per year and 15% of motorists seriously injured. The cost of alcohol-related driver fatalities is estimated at $270 million per year.

Donnellan said repeat drink drivers represent around 30% of fatal crashes and 20% of those detected by police.

“Too many drivers pay the fine and forget about the potential consequences of drink-driving. The families and friends of victims don’t have that luxury,” he said.

“These changes will remind drink drivers of their actions and limit the chance of reoffending.”

