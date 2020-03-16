Victoria has declared a state of emergency, giving authorities the power to enforce the 14-day mandatory isolation requirement for coronavirus

Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Premier Daniel Andrews has declared a state of emergency in Victoria, giving the Chief Health Officer powers to enforce the mandatory 14-day isolation period for coronavirus.

The premier alluded to the fact the powers could be used to “quarantine entire suburbs, businesses or professions”.

“We are taking these steps, after agreement from the National Cabinet that includes the Prime Minister and all Premiers and Chief Ministers, to contain the spread of coronavirus as much as we can,” Andrews said.

Victoria is now officially in a state of emergency over the spread of the novel coronavirus, announced Premier Daniel Andrews.

The state of emergency is effective from 12:00pm today for four weeks.

The emergency powers will give authorities including the Chief Health Officer the power to enforce the federal government’s recently announced ban on “non-essential” gatherings of more than 500 people and the 14-day mandatory isolation requirement for overseas arrivals into Australia.

“Make no mistake, the next few weeks and months will be tough for everyone, but we’re doing what is necessary to protect Victorians.”

The powers, which are enacted under the Public Health and Wellbeing Act, have never been used before in Victoria.

Individuals who do not comply with a directive related to the state of emergency face fines of up to $20,000. For organisations and businesses, the fine increases to a maximum of $100,000.

In line with the federal government’s current guidance, Victoria is not restricting access to public transport, food markets and workplaces, which are presently deemed essential. The same goes for schools and universities, which have nonetheless been counselled to minimise or restrict gatherings of over 500 people like assemblies and lectures.

In his statement, Andrews alluded to the fact the powers could be used to “quarantine entire suburbs, businesses or professions” to fight the virus, though no such action has been announced.

As of Monday morning, there are 71 cases of coronavirus in Victoria – an increase of 14 from Sunday.

