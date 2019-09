Cute little 12-year-old Victoria Grant of Canada slammed her country’s banking system during a lecture at the Public Banking in America Conference in Philadelphia last month.



During her speech, she said the banks and the government have “financially enslaved” the people of Canada.

Check out the video below. [via Businessweek]

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.