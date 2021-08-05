Victoria will enter lockdown on Thursday at 8pm after 8 new cases were detected in the community

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Victoria will plunge into a snap seven-day coronavirus lockdown from 8pm Thursday night, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced.

The decision came after health authorities detected eight new cases in the state, with three of those deemed ‘mystery’ cases.

Entering a snap lockdown now is necessary to avoid much longer restrictions down the line, Andrews said.

Victoria will enter its sixth coronavirus lockdown and its third in three months at 8pm tonight, after the state recorded eight new COVID-19 cases in the community.

Speaking in Melbourne on Thursday afternoon, Premier Daniel Andrews said the city will plunge into another seven-day lockdown, implementing the stay-at-home orders and industry closures that are now deeply familiar to the Victorian population.

Andrews said the “very difficult decision” to enter another snap lockdown tonight is necessary to avoid much longer restrictions.

“If we were to wait even just a few days, there is every chance, instead of being locked down for a week, this gets away from us, we are potentially locked down until we all get vaccinated,” Andrews said.

The eight cases comprise of six tallied in today’s official health department figures, and two which will be added to Friday’s total.

Three of the new cases have been deemed ‘mystery’ cases with no determined source of transmission, sparking deep concern within the state government over further untraced infections.

“We don’t know how they got it, who they have given it to or how many people they have given it to,” Andrews said.

The state’s exposure site list has now grown to 66 locations.

Any Victorian with minor symptoms has been urged to seek COVID-19 testing.

Andrews said an updated business support package is forthcoming.

“At the earliest opportunity there will be a significant package of business support,” he said, “and we will waste no time in pushing that money out to those eligible and that will be people receiving payments in recent times, they won’t have too apply again, no paperwork.

“They will get the funding and that will make a contribution to them getting to the other side of this.”