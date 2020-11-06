Victoria will join the trans-Tasman travel bubble alongside New South Wales, South Australia and Northern Territory

Melbourne. Image: Getty

Victoria is the next state to join the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Under the bubble, people from New Zealand are able to enter Victoria without having to quarantine for 14 days once they arrive.

Victoria joins New South Wales, Tasmania and the Northern Territory in the bubble.

The state, which has recorded its seventh day of no new coronavirus cases, will now welcome people from New Zealand.

The trans-Tasman bubble allows people from New Zealand to enter New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia without the need to quarantine for 14 days.

This same rule around quarantining will now apply to passengers entering Victoria from New Zealand.

“Currently the Victorian borders are open,” the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services said on its website. “If you are travelling from New Zealand and have passed all relevant immigration and biosecurity requirements as established by the Federal Government, New South Wales Government and Northern Territory Government, then you are able to travel to Victoria.”

According to the ABC, the state will allow flights from New Zealand to come in from next Monday, with Premier Daniel Andrews writing to Prime Minister Morrison to approve of the decision.

“I think Melbourne Airport will be very keen to have those flights land,” Andrews said.

Victoria has been easing its restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases continued to decline. In Melbourne, residents no longer have restrictions on why they can leave their homes and can meet in groups of up to 10 people in a public place. Shops, restaurants and cafes are also permitted to reopen while adhering to their relevant occupancy limits.

The border between New South Wales and Victoria will also reopen on November 23 after it was closed for the first time in a century back in July.

