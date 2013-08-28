Victoria Duval's ESPN Interview After Her US Open Upset Will Make You Realise How Crazy Young She Is

17-year-old Haitian-American Victoria Duval

pulled off the biggest upset of the U.S. Openwith a three-set win against Samantha Stosur last night.

Duval has an incredible backstory, and she’s going to be the talk of the tournament over the next few days.

But it’s important to note that she’s just 17 years old, ranked 296th in the world, and had never beaten a top-50 player before last night.

There’s a reason teen phenoms are all but extinct in women’s tennis, and it’ll be a while before Duval contends at tournaments week-in, week-0ut.

In short, she’s really, really young. Check out this video of her ESPN interview last night to get a sense of her youth:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

