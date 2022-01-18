Uber and Deliveroo drivers could soon be protected by a new set of minimum standards in Victoria, as the state turns the screw on the gig economy. Photo: Getty Images

The platforms that drive the gig economy could soon be bound by a new set of standards in Victoria.

Among the 28 draft standards are new pay transparency measures and an independent review process.

TWU assistant national secretary Nick McIntosh hopes the standards curb “insidious gig exploitation”.

A new set of minimum standards could soon offer protection to Uber and Deliveroo drivers in Victoria, as the state follows New South Wales in moving to offer certainty to workers in the gig economy.

The Fair Conduct and Accountability Standards, which were drafted by the Victorian government late last year, could see platforms like Airtasker, Uber, and Deliveroo forced to publish average take home pay benchmarked against Australia’s minimum wage, and offer workers an independent review process to appeal being booted off their platforms.

In a statement prefacing the draft standards, Victorian Minister for Industrial Relations Tim Pallas said that while some platforms have already started work on improving benefits for “on-demand” workers, the standards aimed to set a unified state approach.

“This initiative by the Victorian government will assist and support gig and non-employee on-demand workers who often have little bargaining power, and sometimes few options to earn a decent income in a precarious and insecure work environment,” Pallas said.

“It is a further building block by this government to support secure working arrangements in the Victorian community,” he said.

Among the standards targeted at “fair conditions and pay” are new requirements that would force platforms to outline “key information” about their potential pay packets, and what they can expect to face on the job, along with additional resources about why workers might be booted from a platform for poor performance.

“Platforms that apply penalties where non-employee on-demand workers accept work but do not complete the job or gig, should provide these workers with clear and accessible information about when such measures might be taken,” the consultation paper says.

Algorithms and work practices could also come under increased scrutiny under the new standards, according to the consultation paper, which suggests that each should be reviewed to ensure they operate in a “non-discriminatory” way.

“This might be implemented by, for instance: reviewing women’s and men’s average hourly take home earnings or earnings per assignment (where the assignment is comparable) to identify if there is a gender pay gap, and if it is found, taking steps to close it,” the paper says.

“[And by] reporting publicly on the gender earnings gap for non-employee on-demand workers.”

The Victorian government’s draft standards arrive in the wake of a state government inquiry launched into Victoria’s gig economy, led by former Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James in late 2018.

The Inquiry released its recommendations as part of a report released in July 2020, before the Victorian government dedicated $5.25 million of its 2021-22 state budget to moving on what the Andrews government deemed two of the Inquiry’s most urgent recommendations.

Among those were the introduction of minimum standards to foster “fairer conditions” for gig economy workers, and “greater operational transparency by platforms”.

Uber welcomed the draft standards, and the inquiry that prompted them. A spokesperson for Uber told Business Insider Australia that they are an “important input” to national conversations about work, and that it looks forward to working with the Victorian government.

“More than 100,000 Australians choose to earn with Uber, and they tell us flexibility is the number one reason Uber works for them,” the spokesperson said.

“We want to work with governments to ensure independent work is quality work, while preserving the flexibility and autonomy drivers and delivery people value.”

Nick McIntosh, assistant national secretary at the Transport Workers Union, told Business Insider Australia he welcomed the standards too. He hopes they go a long way to reining in “insidious gig [economy] exploitation”.

“The deadly model of exploitation imported by these Silicon Valley giants has spread like wildfire because the federal government has refused to lift a finger as workers are forced into unsafe working conditions,” McIntosh said.

“At all times, workers and their experiences must be at the centre of governments’ regulatory responses. We can’t have a repeat of the NSW Government’s approach to a spate of worker injuries which was to absolve companies of any responsibility and unfairly target the exploited workers,” he said.

“Workers and the TWU will work closely with the Victorian government to strengthen the proposed standards. It is critical that workers are empowered to collectively bargain with gig companies and seek binding arbitration in an independent body with the power to set and enforce minimum standards industry-wide.”