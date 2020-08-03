JobKeeper 2.0 could be expanded to more workers as Victoria declares a 'state of disaster'

Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire

The Morrison government will require Victoria to help fund new income support measures, including paid pandemic leave, for the state’s citizens after Premier Daniel Andrews declared a state of disaster and a night-time Melbourne curfew under harsh new restrictions for at least six more weeks.

In addition, the federal government is considering adjusting the eligibility criteria for the new JobKeeper 2.0 scheme, which is due to begin in late September and is less generous and has tougher eligibility requirements than the present scheme.

The adjustments, which would apply nationwide, are being contemplated in anticipation that Victoria’s impact on the national economy will be much worse than thought just a fortnight ago, when the revamped schemes were announced.

“Treasury had previously estimated a stage three lockdown in Victoria for six weeks would reduce GDP by $3.3 billion in the September quarter. This cost will now be higher. How high will depend on the effectiveness of the new restrictions,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

“With Victoria representing a quarter of the national economy, the economic impact of this second wave, will be felt beyond its borders.

On Sunday, after another 671 infections and seven deaths in his state, Mr Andrews announced severe stage four restrictions across Melbourne, including an 8pm-to-5am curfew, and stage three restrictions across the rest of the state.

“These are the decisions made because anything short of this will not keep us safe,” he said. “Anything short of this will see it go on for months and months and months.”

The $1500 fortnightly JobKeeper wage subsidy will change on September 28 to a two-tiered payment of $1200 and $750 for those working fewer than 20 hours a week.

The government does not intend to increase the rates but will soften the eligibility requirement that a business must suffer a 30 per cent downturn for both the June and September quarters, or 50 per cent if annual turnover is more than $1 billion.

Mr Frydenberg said many would have recovered in June only to go backwards in September thanks to Victoria.

First time in history

In declaring a state of disaster, the police will be given additional powers to enforce the lockdowns, and “we can suspend various acts of the Parliament and make sure that we get the job done”, Mr Andrews said.

Under conditions never before imposed in Australia, Melburnians will not be allowed to travel more than five kilometres from their homes, only one person per household can shop for essentials just once a day, not more than one hour a day of exercise will be permitted outside the home, and there will be a curfew.

Victoria Stage Four Restrictions (AFR)

On Monday Mr Andrews will detail restrictions on business, which will see some forcibly closed if staff cannot work from home. Others will have hours or output reduced.

Only essential businesses such as pharmacies, supermarkets and service stations will be allowed to operate as normal.

The new six-week lockdown comes on top of three weeks of stage three restrictions which have failed to get under control a deadly outbreak that began with a quarantine bungle and then spread due to poor contact tracing procedures.

With the new restrictions in Victoria guaranteeing severe economic hardship for businesses in that state, Mr Morrison and Mr Andrews have had preliminary discussions about specific support measures.

Given JobKeeper and JobSeeker will run until the end of September, the schemes are deemed adequate for the time being.

A senior federal source stressed that any changes to JobKeeper and JobSeeker would apply nationwide because they were national schemes and would not be tweaked for just one state.

The source said the Victorian government would have to help fund any specific assistance for that state over and above any changes to JobKeeper and JobSeeker, whether it was paid pandemic leave or cash assistance to business.

“Anything over and above the national supports would need to be done on a shared basis,” the source said.

“Daniel Andrews is pretty good about that.”

The federal government believes it would be unfair on taxpayers from other states to carry the full burden of what has happened in Victoria. To do so would create a “moral hazard”.

“They can’t just send the bill to the feds,” the source said.

Mr Andrews nominated additional measures for his state such as paid pandemic leave, business payments and easing the eligibility criteria for JobKeeper and JobSeeker once the new schemes begin.

Already the demand-driven JobKeeper wage subsidy is designed to be flexible, with more than 75 per cent of the current 228,200 Victorian business recipients forecast by federal Treasury to qualify beyond September.

The forecast is likely to be upgraded, because more businesses will suffer the requisite 30 per cent consecutive quarterly revenue declines.

Under the current scheme, an employer only had to record or forecast a 30 per cent revenue fall for just one month from March to qualify for up to six months of payments.

Mr Andrews backed changing the eligibility criteria of successive quarterly declines to recognise there would be businesses that had recovered only to be forced to close again due to the crisis in his state.

‘Delaying is deadly’

This was backed by the federal opposition.

Shadow federal treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government should have “another look” at the rates and tapering of JobKeeper because they were built on economic assumptions in the budget update that were too optimistic.

He called on the federal government to introduce a national paid pandemic leave scheme to support up to 3.7 million workers to prevent sick people with COVID-19 going to work.

“They need to stop delaying, because delaying in this space is deadly,” Mr Chalmers said.

In Victoria, people with the virus have been going to work, ostensibly because they cannot afford to miss out on their wages.

Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra said it was vital to “keep as much open and moving under a different model, like construction and manufacturing, so at least people are still in jobs”.

“Schools and childcare closing means employees are going to have to look after children at home, while trying to work, which is another load on business.”

National Australia Bank chief executive Ross McEwan said: “The measures announced today by the Victorian government are very serious and will have a deep impact on families, businesses and the economy – but they are necessary to protect the community and we support them.”

Mr Andrews has been privately urging Mr Morrison to extend full JobKeeper payments to the beleaguered state and help fund cash grants for the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors as businesses brace for a longer lockdown they say they cannot afford.

The Victorian setback is such that Mr Morrison backtracked and withdrew the government from a High Court challenge designed to pressure the Western Australian government to ease border restrictions with states that pose no health threat.

Mr Morrison accepted the public backlash against his push in the west was fuelled by anxiety emanating from Victoria.

